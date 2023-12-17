Ladakh’s e-buses lead fight against climate change

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 17: Electric buses in Ladakh are setting a compelling example in the fight against climate change, with 19 electric buses (e-buses) from PMI Electro Mobility Solutions operational in Leh and Kargil for over a year now.

These buses are now operating on various local routes and have covered an impressive distance of over 1,050,000 kilometers.

Serving an average of 1,500 passengers daily, these eBuses are contributing positively to Ladakh’s delicate ecosystem with zero tailpipe emissions, no engine noise, and no vibrations, thereby reducing carbon footprint and noise levels.

Those associated with the operations of these buses have stated that since the commencement of operations, the e-buses have effectively curbed CO2 emissions by an estimated 2,520,000 kilograms.

Notably, regenerative braking solutions integrated into these e-buses during downhill movement enhance efficiency by recovering and recharging onboard batteries.

Expressing satisfaction and advocating for the adoption of e-buses, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Director, District Motor Garages, District Leh, UT of Ladakh, mentioned that the e-buses have had a transformative impact on public transport in the region and looks forward to increasing the fleet in the future.

“Given Ladakh’s extreme temperatures, besides running smoothly, PMI Electro’s eBuses feature a state-of-the-art heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system to maintain a stable internal temperature,” he said.

The e-buses are designed to prioritize passenger comfort, incorporating features such as cantilever mounting and plastic-molded seats.

Equipped with factory-fitted cameras, these buses enhance security by continuously monitoring all travelers.

The Intelligent Transportation Management System (ITMS) software seamlessly integrates to enable intelligent and optimal management of electric buses.

Emphasizing the global impact of climate change, Dr. Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, said that as India aims to reach its ‘Net Zero’ goals, ecologically sensitive geographies like Ladakh stand as examples of taking appropriate measures to safeguard nature and help it regain its pristine beauty.

“We are happy to contribute to this journey for Ladakh through our electric buses, which stand as a testament to our commitment to supporting the larger goal.”