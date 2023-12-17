Two-day workshop for Judicial Officers concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: The two day workshop for Judicial Officers, which was inaugurated yesterday by Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy, concluded today.

The second day of the programme was marked by two absorbing technical sessions.

The first session was held on the topic “Court Management & Docket Management”, wherein, Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh was the resource person.

While addressing the participants, Justice Rahul Bharti shared his real-life experiences and observed that a Judge is known by his/her court craft. Time management can lead to court management because court time is public time and that is why it must be invested for the benefit of public, he maintained.

Justice Bharti, while quoting Order XVII, Rule 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908 and Section 309 Criminal Procedure Code 1973, underlined that these provisions do allow the court to grant adjournment but there has to be sufficient cause for doing so otherwise the party in distress would be in the receiving end and therefore a duty is cast upon the court to record invariably the reasons for adjournment and make realistic orders as to the costs occasioned by such adjournment.

In every such case, the endeavor of the Presiding Officer must be to ensure that the case remains in the state of motion and progresses step by step on each and every date towards the final hearing. A judge should deal a case with conviction and should see to it is not delay unnecessarily, he asserted.

The second session was conducted on the topic “Holistic health: Science of Stress and its Management through Yoga”, wherein, Dr. T. R. Raina Professor and Head of the Department of Blood Bank (Retd.), GMCH Jammu was the resource person.

During the course of his deliberations, the resource person through power point presentation, discussions and practical insights, enlightened and emphasized the participants to adopt the yogic techniques, which are scientifically proven, to explore the connection between holistic well-being for overcoming the stress and strain of day-to-day life.

Dr. Raina’s expertise and guidance provided valuable insights and tools for managing stress and maintaining overall health in the demanding field of judiciary.

The workshop was concluded with vote of thanks by Yash Paul Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy.