Modi turning India into ‘demon land’, Cong men praising him should be thrown out of party: Tiwari

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning India into a “demon land” and the Congressmen praising him should be thrown out of the party, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister K K Tiwari said on Sunday.

His remarks came after Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Singhvi said “demonizing” Modi was “wrong” and would not help the Congress.

In an interview, Tiwari hit out at the Congress leaders praising Modi and speaking in his favour and urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to show them the door.

He also called on Congressmen to go all-out in attacking Modi through an agitation involving people, as he was promoting “polarized majoritarianism” and “fascism” in India. (AGENCIES)