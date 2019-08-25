Leaders of Opposition, press got taste of brute force used on J&K people: Rahul

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders was stopped from visiting Srinagar, the former Congress president on Sunday said Leaders of the Opposition and Press ”got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, ”It’s been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed.” ”Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday,” he added. (AGENCIES)