Sindhu becomes first Indian shuttler to win World C’ships gold, beats Okuhara in final

BASEL (SWITZERLAND): P V Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final here on Sunday.
The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.
Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent. (AGENCIES)
