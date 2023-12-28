Modi rescued J&K from dynasts’ clutches: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana accused Congress and National Conference (NC), of being responsible for the prolonged issues in Jammu and Kashmir. He commended the relentless efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for undertaking bold steps to extricate the region from its longstanding challenges.

Addressing a public meeting at Deval in Tehsil Mahore of district Reasi, Gulam Ali Khatana said that the Congress, in its pursuit of facilitating dynastic rule by the National Conference, ceded parts of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and China. This, he said resulted in a quagmire that persists, adversely affecting the residents of the erstwhile State.

“Under the Congress and NC rule, certain segments of Jammu and Kashmir were sacrificed to uphold dynastic governance. It was a move that not only undermined the democratic principles but also perpetuated inequality and exploitation,” said Khatana.

Highlighting the transformative measures taken by the BJP Government, Khatana praised the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. This historic move, he argued, was instrumental in ending dynastic rule and ensuring equal rights for all, including marginalized communities such as Gujjars, Valmikis, Gurkhas, West Pakistan refugees, PoJK refugees, and Kashmiri migrants.

“By revoking Article 370 and 35A, the BJP Government aimed to dismantle the structures that perpetuated inequality and discrimination. The objective was to establish a more inclusive and equitable system that empowers every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Khatana also accused the Congress and NC of not only exploiting the State exchequer but also mismanaging the human resources of the erstwhile State. He asserted that the BJP Government’s actions were aimed at rectifying these past wrongs and fostering a future of prosperity and development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.