Differently-abled Indian cricket team clinches Indian Oil Cup-2023

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: India defeated Nepal in the final match of the Indian Oil Cup-2023 organized by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India at the Railway Cricket Stadium in Agra Cantt and clinched the series by 2-1.

In the final match of the Indian Oil Cup-2023, Nepal Captain Sukhlal Mian won the toss and decided to bat first and Nepal team set the target of 129 runs in the stipulated 20 overs for the Indian team. Nepal captain Sukhlal and Ramzan Ali scored 24 runs and Ramkumar Yadav scored 19 runs. For India, Sayed Shah Aziz and Shahul Hameed took three wickets each, Abhinandan and Praveen took one wicket each.

In reply, the Indian Divyang Cricket Team achieved the target in 17.2 overs in which Abhinandan Upadhyay scored unbeaten 52 runs, Sayed Shah Aziz scored 34 runs, Ankit Singh Baghel and Praveen scored 14 runs each. For Nepal, Chhabilal, Govind and Ram took 1 wicket each. Shyam Bohra, Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation, presented the trophy to the winning team.