Modi offers prayers at Lord Krishna temple

THRISSUR (Kerala), Jan 17:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Kerala’s famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the family wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi, which saw top stars of Malayalam cinema in attendance.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in the traditional attire of ‘mundu’ (dhoti) and a white shawl.

He shared photographs of the same on a post on social media platform X where he said, “Prayed at the sacred Guruvayur Temple. The divine energy of this temple is immense. I prayed that every Indian be happy and prosperous.”

Thereafter, he changed his attire and attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter.

A police officer deployed at the temple as part of the security arrangements, told a TV channel that Modi handed over the garlands to the couple which they exchanged.

Visuals aired by TV channels also showed the Prime Minister blessing the couple by joining their hands together.

The visuals also showed the couple touching the feet of Modi.

Malayalam film superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep and Khushboo, were present there and the PM spoke to each of them, the officer added.

He also blessed and offered sweets to a few couples who got married at the temple prior to the wedding of actor and BJP leader Gopi’s daughter, the officer said.

Visuals on TV channels also showed the PM handing over akshatam to the actors as well as many of the newly-wedded couples at Guruvayur.

The famous Lord Krishna shrine was under tight police security since early morning ahead of the PM’s visit.

Modi arrived in Guruvayur at around 7.35 am by helicopter which landed at the Sree Krishna College ground where hundreds of BJP supporters and workers were gathered for hours to welcome him.

People of all ages welcomed the PM at the helipad waving the BJP flags and wearing hats and caps in party colours.

Pleased by the welcome he received, Modi put up a post on X about it and also attached photographs of the crowd present at the helipad.

“It was early in the morning but people in Guruvayur came in large numbers to bless me. I cherish this warmth and it motivates me to work even harder for the people,” he said on X.

From the helipad, Modi went to the Sreevalsam guest house where he changed into the traditional Kerala attire before going to the temple to offer prayers.

He later offered prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi where he will be taking part in Central government and party programmes.

The PM had arrived in Kerala on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

On Tuesday, Modi had taken out a massive roadshow in Kochi, in an indication of BJP’s focus to make inroads in the southern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls sailing on the PM’s popularity. (PTI)