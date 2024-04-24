Modi Govt healed wounds of people inflicted by Cong: Sirsa

‘BJP gave justice to Sikhs’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Modi Government healed wounds of people inflicted by Congress party, stated BJP national secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, at a press conference here, today.

Sirsa was accompanied by BJP J&K vice-president, Asseem Gupta, former MLCs Ch. Vikram Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Minority Morcha, president, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa and other party leaders during the press conference.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that Narendra Modi is the most dedicated Prime Minister among all the nations in the world. He said that Modi as Prime Minister has ensured the welfare of all communities.

While attacking the Congress party for its evils, he said that Congress attacked Darbar Sahib, insulted Akal Takht, and Rajiv Gandhi led to the genocide of Sikhs.

“Jab ek Bada Ped Girta Hai to Dharti Hilti Hai”, he quoted those deadly words by the top leader and face of Congress, which fell like a bombshell and led to the massacre of Sikhs.

“Modi has sincerely tried to heal those wounds with his strong will and decisive actions”, said Sirsa.

“Sajjan Kumar, Kamalnath, and others were jailed only under the Modi Government. Kartarpur Corridor stands opened, Veer Bal Diwas is being celebrated, with all religious sanctity. Modi and BJP have always held Sikhism in high regard and esteem and he is first Prime Minister who has given the true credit to the community”, he said.

Congress is only devoted to the launch of its failed product, he said and added that for the welfare of the Sikh and all other communities, Modi must win 400 seats and Jammu seat with a big margin.

He termed the Modi Government as the Government of the poor, the needy, and the neglected and asked the people to vote in maximum numbers for the BJP.

Modi has already given the release order for the Sikh youth, but AAP in Punjab is reluctant to release those persons, said Sirsa, while answering a question.

He also said that under Modi , peace has prevailed in Jammu & Kashmir, which has simultaneously progressed on the path of progress and appealed to all to support the Modi Government.