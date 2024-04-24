For vote bank, BJP misusing money, power: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 23; Taking the poll battle to Samba district, JKPCC working president and Congress candidate from Jammu- Reasi Parliamentary seat, Raman Bhalla today accused BJP of engaging in vote bank politics and misusing money and muscle power to suppress the voice of opposition in country.

Addressing election meetings in Samba, Vijaypur and Ramgarh area today Bhalla alleged that BJP never worked for the interest of the people of the region and exhorted them to ‘wipe out’ it in the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.

“Support Congress and I promise to provide you everything in one year which BJP did not given even in 10 years,” he said and promised to ensure a stable, transparent and people-friendly government at the Centre as well as in J&K..

“I appeal to the youth to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation by discarding BJP and bringing their own Congress to power both at the Centre and the state,” he quipped.

Alleging that BJP had resorted to money and muscle power to buy opposition candidates, Bhalla urged voters to show door to BJP for ditching them on every vital issue. He blamed BJP of suppressing the opposition through fraudulent means and said it was not the true spirit of democracy. Time has come for the people to understand the conspiracy of BJP, he said.

Bhalla said he would continue to stand for the legal and genuine rights of the people of the Union Territory.”Our agenda is pro-people and we will ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir are empowered with socioeconomic rights,” he said.

“We all know that whole J&K was overlooked by BJP Govt. The region has an immense economic crisis with poor job opportunities for the local educated youth. I know its potential and challenges,” he added.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely during the recent years and all eyes were now upon the secular and credible options to correct the wrongs committed in governance.

Senior leaders Yashpal Kundal, Rajnish Sharma, TS Tony, Dawarka Choudhary, Sanjeev Sharma, Jagdeep Choudhary, Jaspreet Kour, Prem Pal Dogra, Rajinder Singh Randhawa and others also accompanied.