Chief Electoral Officer Ladakh reviews security arrangements for LS polls

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 23: The Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, Yetindra M Maralkar chaired a review meeting in the CEO Office, Karzoo regarding issues related to the deployment and arrangements of security personnel in UT Ladakh during the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024.

The meeting was attended by the State Police Nodal Officer, S J Mehmood, DIG Ladakh; State CAPF Coordinator, Vijay Deswal, DIG, ITBP; SSP Leh Shruti Arora, State Nodal Officer, Transport, RTO Ladakh Mohd Nazir Sheikh and Mujeeb Reman and Addl SP Kargil.

The CEO reviewed the preparedness regarding different types of arrangements required for the security personnel mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) like transportation, accommodation and other basic requirements like food, drinking water, electricity, etc. He stressed that all necessary arrangements should be well in place before the elections so that the security forces can discharge their election duties comfortably. He also asked both the SSPs of the district to submit their proposals regarding other necessary arrangements like Air Ambulance, Oxygen cylinders, and help and cooperation from departments like Health/ Medical.

He also took stock of the number of Coys of security forces required from outside Ladakh to conduct the General Elections to the Lok Sabha smoothly in Ladakh.