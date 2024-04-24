DGP is not competent authority for grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion: CAT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: A Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT comprising B Anand (A) and Sanjeev Gupta (J) has quashed the PHQ Order No. 1339 of 2018 dated 22.03.2018 passed by the DGP, whereby the case of the applicant for grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion from the post of Inspector to Dy Superintendent of Police has been rejected.

Moreover, the CAT has also directed that the respondents should consider the case of the applicant for grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion based on her track record and exercise shall be completed within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.

As per the case before the CAT, the applicant Shakti Devi is consistently having an exemplary track record having secured first position in ‘Outdoor Best Cadet’ after completion of Basic Training Course at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) and since then throughout her career has won a lot of accolades for her outstanding performance including being awarded the United Nations Special Service Medal for service with the United Nations Integrated Mission and cash awards to the tune of Rs 10,000 along with commendation certificate Class-I awarded by the Director General of Police.

After hearing Advocate Dinesh Singh Chouhan appearing for the petitioner whereas Deputy AG Hunar Gupta for the UT, CAT observed, “both the Government orders only speak about granting approval in a positive sense to the exceptional and outstanding officials for grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion by the competent authority who is the Chief Minister, who will have to exercise his/her powers based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee comprising of the Chief Secretary as its Chairman and Home Secretary and DGP as its members.

“It appears that the respondents have taken the view that only such of those cases, which in their judgment merit consideration and final grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion is to be submitted to the competent authority (Chief Minister) and not so worthy candidates who do not deserve ‘Out of Turn’ promotion need not be placed before the competent authority”, the CAT observed, adding “a careful reading of the two Government Orders makes it quite clear that the procedure is only for granting approval for ‘Out of Turn’ promotion and not for rejecting ‘Out of Turn’ promotion to undeserving candidates. Therefore, if it is the view of the respondents that the higher executive authority—-Chief Minister need not be troubled with taking a decision whether to grant ‘Out of Turn’ promotion or not, then it should be clearly laid down in the same procedure that for rejecting claims of those candidates who do not deserve consideration for ‘Out of Turn’ promotion, it can even be done by the officialdom itself, at the appropriate level”.

“The extant rules contained in the two Government Orders clearly state that the Director General of Police is not the competent authority for grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion, therefore, he could not be treated as competent authority for rejecting the candidature of the applicant. The DGP ought to have placed the case of the applicant before the competent authority Chief Minister) for his/her final decision”, the CAT said and quashed the PHQ Order No. 1339 of 2018 dated 22.03.2018 passed by the DGP, whereby the case of the applicant for grant of ‘Out of Turn’ promotion from the post of Inspector to Dy. Superintendent of Police has been rejected.