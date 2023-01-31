Modi changed narrative on Kashmir: Chug

BJP pays glowing tribute to martyrs at Jourian

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Jan 31: Maintaining that the struggle launched about 70 years back by J&K Praja Parishad for total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India culminated on August 5 in 2019 when Narendra Modi led Government annulled the controversial Articles 370 and 35 -A, BJP national general secretary and incharge J&K, Tarun Chug today said Congress vice president, Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi should be thankful to PM Narendra Modi for creating a congenial atmosphere in Valley due to which they could hoist the National Flag in Lal Chowk, Srinagar without any difficulty.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Jourian over 50 kms from here to pay tribute to 1953 Praja Parishad martyrs, Chug said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Judo Yatra culminated in Kashmir yesterday and his sister Priyanka

Gandhi should remain thankful to Prime Minster, Narendra Modi whose Government showed zero tolerance against militancy and they smoothly enjoyed snowfall in Valley.

He said during 55 years of Congress and National Conference rule at Centre and in the erstwhile State of J&K people had to face bullets for hoisting National Flag in Lal Chowk Srinagar and many activists of Praja Parishad laid down their lives for this cause.

Chug blamed three political dynasties of looting the resources of J&K over the decades and brining all miseries to the people of erstwhile State. “Over three decades turmoil in Valley was the result of wrong policies of these dynasties” he added.

He said the people of Jourian know that it was the NC Government which created hurdles in hoisting National Flag and used bullets against those who carried the tricolor in their hands. “There was such a spirit of patriotism among these people that they preferred to lay down their lives but did not hesitate in carrying tricolor in their hands”, Chug added.

He, while making a dig at Congress party and criticising the former Prime Minister, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru said that he (Nehru) gave PoJK on platter to Pakistan despite the fact that the Pak raiders were on run. He said that Indian forces will retrieve every inch of Indian territory under forcible occupation of Pakistan.

He said that there was such a nexus between the Congress and NC of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah at that time that in the Assembly elections all the 72 MLAs were declared elected by rejecting the papers of Praja Parishad and other opposition candidates.

He said the former president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Shayama Prasad Mookherjee laid down his life on the soil of J&K to remove the permit system and oppose the separate constitution for J&K.

He said Rahul Gandhi should explain to people what stand he and his party have over Article 370 and 35 A as the leaders of NC including Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti who joined his rally have opposed the abrogation of 370 and 35 A.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of joining hands with those parties who are trying to disintegrate India, Chug asked, who, was the Chief Minister of J&K, when militancy raised its ugly head and minority Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir ?

Moreover, who was the Chief Minister in the erstwhile State when militants were released in Rubia Sayeed kidnapping case, he further asked?

The Congress must also clear its stand that whether they stand with those who opposed hanging of Afzal Guru, a dreaded militant and those who shouted slogans “Bharat Tere Tukde Hungay”, he said ?.

Chug said Narendra Modi changed entire narrative on J&K and warned the Pakistan that it would have to pay a heavy price for its misadventures. Today the situation has changed in Kashmir and there are no strikes, no stone pelting and militants are on run, he added.

Chug on the occasion unfurled the National Flag in memory of people who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country and paid rich tribute to Praja Parishad martyrs.

He said it has been a saga of sacrifices that have brought us to this stage where Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s message of progress and development has started reverberating again.

He questioned why it took 70 years for the Congress and it’s leaders like Rahul Gandhi to hoist Trianga at Lal Chowk.

Chug was accompanied by former Dy. CM Dr. Nirmal Singh, J&K BJP Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma, BJP senior leader Devender Singh Rana, party spokesman , Girdhari Lal Raina and senior leader, Daljit Singh Chib. Other party leaders including president Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Parshotam Dadichi and representatives of social organizations and prominent locals also attended the function.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has a long history of struggle and movement. The pages of history are full of renunciation, austerity and sacrifice. When Sheikh Abdullah implemented the permit system to enter Jammu and Kashmir, the Praja Parishad raised the slogan” Desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan: nahi chalenge, nahi chalenge.”

“On 11 January 1953, two days before the festival of Lohri, the police opened fire on a procession in which more than 5,000 people were participating. More than 200 rounds were fired in which two people were killed and more than 70 were injured. On 31 January 1953, a huge crowd of protesting farmers gathered in Jourian village. The farmers came out in huge masses towards Jammu carrying the Tricolor in their hands. The police opened fire on the agitators, in which seven people were killed. To salute whose sacrifice and spirit we all have gathered here”, said Chug.

He added that we must never forget the sacrifices of these martyrs that transformed the Praja Parishad agitation into a massive movement that ultimately led to achieving the goal finally with abrogation of Article 370 after which the J&K has been witnessing unprecedented development on all fronts.

He said that Rahul Gandhi should be thankful to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led BJP Government that he could enter J&K without permit and hoist Tiranga at Lal Chowk without any issue.

Dr Nirmal Singh said during the agitation, the people registered their protest against the separate Constitution, separate flag, separate ‘Sadar-e-Riyasat’ and the Permit System and the mission got accomplished with the Indian Constitution and the Indian Tricolor fully extended to J&K during the BJP Govt’s tenure.

Sham Lal Sharma said that while the country became independent in 1947 but citizens of our State did not enjoy the same freedom like other states. He said that “Today we feel proud of living in a democratic setup but credit for the same goes to these martyrs”.

Devender Singh Rana said that the sacrifices of these martyrs would be remembered forever. He also appealed to the masses to pass on the history of these heroes to the future generations to imbibe the spirit of patriotism among them.