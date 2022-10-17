Ajay Sudan

Police is not just the principal executor of the laws but also the primary executor of peace and order. Police is the first responder in all situations. Jammu & Kashmir Police is one of the police force in the country to be decorated with the President Colours presented by the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam on 26 June 2003.The former President eulogised the role of the J&K Police in combating militancy and said it is the first force to deal with all types of terrorism.

Jammu & Kashmir Police has wide distinctions in every fields. However with challenging trends in crime, emerging newer technologies, giving police personnel hands on experience of high tech gadgets and weapons there is a need for the modernisation of J&K Police.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police Academy namely Sher-i-kashmir Police Academy is the only academy in J&K UT for the basic course training of Sub Inspectors and Deputy superintendent of Police. The basic training is primarily divided into two sections Outdoor & Indoor. Presently the indoor section imparts knowledge on fourteen different subjects such as CrPC, IPC, LSL, MIRP, FSL, PPW etc. though these subjects are enough to deal with the present field situations. In the emerging technical crime world and various other challenges there should be addition or replacement of certain subjects with the technical investigation subjects such as procedure to deal with crypto currency cases, dark web cases, financial crime cases, Drone delivery cases, Digital evidence seizure protocol etc. In coming times the conventional crimes will be transformed to cybercrimes. Like earlier the theft was made physically by entering victim’s house and looting valuable items (cash) but in the present time and even in the coming years it will be made from a far off distance by hacking or phishing a person. The new SI batch should be made familiar with the cybercrime investigation methods.

JKP SOG is the elite anti-terrorist group in the country. JKP SOG has many feathers in its cap over the years. There is always a craze among the trainee officers to join SOG. A certain higher standards should be set for direct selection into the SOG after completing the basic training from academy. A direct select SOG officer should be given permission to wear combat uniform on his passing out same as in Army; when an officer is selected for PARA regiment from Academy he can wear combat uniform. It will instil a pride feeling and respect towards the most dedicated and professional anti-terrorist group of India among other passing officers and also in the young civilian defence enthusiastswho have come up to attend the parade.

Jammu & Kashmir Police issues the identity card to their personnel in the form of plastic card or on laminated photographic papers with basic personal details inscribed/written on it. With the advancements in technology such card is easy to be forged and can be misused by miscreants/Anti National Elements to enter in any police establishment and causing loss of life & property. The present ID card should be replaced with smart chip ID cards which should contain the details already mentioned in the existing ID card in addition it should contain the posting details, achievements, any kind of punishments. An ID card reader machine should be installed at all the entry points of police establishment especially in the Kashmir zone that will reflect only the basic details to the sentry. A higher version of chip reader machine should be installed in the offices of SP rank and above and they should be the custodian of such machine. By this way the officer can scan the ID card and knows the credentials of the person without the need of checking the character roll for assigning any specific assignment.

Traffic police is seen every day on the roads despite of the scorching heat, stormy winds, monsoon rains, harsh winters, snow seasons or be it NH44 dusty roads; regulating traffic, awaring public about the traffic rules, imposing fine on the traffic rule violators. There is need for completely equipping them with gadget for making MV Act challans online; providing softcopy of challan to the violators, thereby closing all the hardcopy challans.Vehicle number plate sensing cameras, speed monitoring cameras should be installed in the twin capital cities of J&K UT; to directly challan all the traffic violators, it will avoid traffic congestion for making challans as it is not possible to stop every violators for challaning especially during the peak hours. Every police vehicle should be installed with a GPS device and each such vehicle should be monitored centrally at PCR. In case of any emergency call, PCR can direct the nearest vehicle to respond to any person in difficulty. The GPS device will also monitor the distance, track followed, fuel mileage, month summary of the vehicle and it will remove all kind of irregularities if so posed by the police personnel earlier.

Almost one fourth of the twenty first century has passed, still many police stations in J&K UT especially those in rural areas lack basic facilities such as proper infrastructure, barracks for lower subordinates, mess facility, safe drinking water, and waiting room for complainants. Many border police posts are still in the tin shed buildings. There is a need to have IO desks (cubicles) in every police station provided with a PC system with access of CCTNS so that IO’s can file up their cases online on time. The police stations should also be upgraded with the NMS (Network Monitoring system) which will be locally monitored at police stations and also be centrally monitored at the DPO (District Police office). It will reflect the status of CCTV working, Fire fighting sensors, inverters and many other electrically working equipment and thus give alarm in case of any malfunction to take appropriate prompted steps to correct.

JKP has many wings such as Armed, Traffic, Railway, Crime Branch, Telecom, Security etc. With the rise in Cybercrimes all around the world there should be an urgent need for the creation of Cybercrime Prevention Wing. As per reports on media, JKP is working on the creation of cyber police stations in each district. In the future decades, there might be the requirement for the creation of higher level Posts in the police particularly for the supervision of the working model of cybercrimes prevention.

Jammu & Kashmir Police is the only police amongst all state/UT police in the country with the highest number of gallantry medals. JKP always care and stand for their martyr’s family be it in the form of providing jobs to the next to kin under SRO scheme, making their presence by celebrating festivals and distributing sweets to them on every festival and many more. There is a need to make decision to give priority to the police martyr widow and the gallantry medal awardees in civil hospitals OPD the same way as is given in military hospitals.

Police museum should be made at the Range level which can showcase the achievements of the police within the range over the years. Also it should display the valour exhibited by the Jammu & Kashmir Police martyrs. It should be opened for the public. It will attract the young blood to join the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Police personnel deployed in Anti-riot activity should be equipped with Taser guns which can be used in case the mob becomes violent. Gujarat Police is first in the country to use Taser guns.

Many more such steps could be taken. A UT level Empowered committee is already formed for the modernisation of Police with Financial Commissioner, Home Department as its chairman and five other members.