‘Mission Karmayogi’ institutionalised capacity building: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 2 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that “Mission Karmayogi”, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had institutionalised the process of capacity building, particularly for the benefit of civil servants, with the aim to shape the Century India of 2047.

Addressing the iGOT Karmashala 2023 – a consultative workshop, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the imperative need of shift from “rule” to “role” in governance is essential to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of New India and live up to its aspirations. The whole concept has sought to give new culture to governance, he added.

The Minister said that Mission Karmayogi is committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a reformed civil service that would pave the way for a Viksit Bharat, Mission Karmayogi has been playing a transformative role in shaping an administration that is agile, responsive, effective, and better equipped to serve the needs of the people. Designed as a comprehensive program that seeks to enable civil servants to acquire the skills, knowledge, and abilities necessary for delivering high-quality public service in a rapidly evolving world, Mission Karmayogi has, over the last few years, made major strides under the expert stewardship of the Capacity Building Commission, he added.

Radha Chauhan, Secretary, DoPT said that the mindset towards training and capacity building has changed ever since Mission Karmayogi was introduced. The moment we had a clear vision set forward by the political leadership, the desire to deliver was enabled within the civil servants.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman CBC, said that Mission Karmayogi has two bodies under it that are entrusted with making Mission Karmayogi work, namely Karmayogi Bharat and Capacity Building Commission, working together to accelerate the learning for all civil servants. He further elaborated on the work done by Capacity Building Commission.

S Ramadorai, Chairman, Karmayogi Bharat said that the iGOT Karmayogi platform, managed and operated by Karmayogi Bharat- an SPV established under DoPT, has been providing civil servants with a state-of-the-art digital learning experience through 400+ courses offered by a variety of content providers. In support of the learning needs of government officials at all levels, various hubs, like- Discussion Hub, Events Hub, and Network Hub, have also been made available for a truly interactive experience, thereby helping foster holistic professional and personal development.

The Minister inaugurated the new features on iGOT Karmayogi Platform such as Survey Tool, End-of-Course Assessment, and Dashboard which are expected to play an instrumental role in shaping iGOT as a platform of excellence. The new features would also allow for improved learner-level monitoring and evaluation.

Dr Jitendra Singh also felicitated the top learners and top Ministries/Departments who actively participated in the iGOT Karmayogi platform

Abhishek Singh, CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Director General, Indo Tibetan Border Force, Hemang Jani, Secretary CBC, Prof R.Balasubramaniam, Member Capacity Building Commission, Pankaj Bansal, Member, SPV, S D Sharma, Joint Secretary, DoPT and other senior officials, Distinguished Panellists, Nodal Officers and nominees from the Ministries and Departments of Government of India, Heads and Representatives of Central Training Institutes and Administrative Training Institutes joined the deliberations.