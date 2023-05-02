Div Com, ADGP review Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh today reviewed the arrangements for upcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra at a meeting attended by functionaries of different departments.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding the arrangements for Yatra. The major issues discussed in the meeting were transportation facilities for devotees, security arrangements and others.

The Committee members listed different requirements for smooth conduct of Yatra from Jammu to Mata Kheer Bhawani temple at Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will start on May 26 after its flagging off from Nagrota, the Committee members said and called for making available hassle-free transportation services for the pilgrims. It was informed that the advance party of the Management Committee will move in advance on May 22 for making arrangements at the Temple.

The Div Com directed the Relief Commissioner and JKRTC to deploy an adequate number of buses to ferry the pilgrims to the temple.

He also issued directions for effective traffic regulation and foolproof security arrangements by providing squad vehicles for the safety of the pilgrims. The Tourism Department was asked to install hoardings for publicity of the Yatra.

The Health Department was asked to establish medical camps and make arrangements for an Ambulance at Government Higher Secondary School Nagrota, the Yatra flag off venue.

The JMC was instructed to ensure sanitation of the Yatra flag off venue and also making arrangements for mobile toilets.

The Div Com instructed DC Udhampur and Ramban to make Langer arrangements on designated places near National Highway besides ensuring adequate number of mobile toilets and sanitation of langer sites.

The DC Ramban was also told to ensure that road clearance machinery is in place in case of landslides or road blocked.

The Div Com directed concerned departments to make all necessary arrangements at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Bhawani Nagar and Jagti.

The meeting was attended by DC Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic, Relief Commissioner, Joint Director Tourism, members of Mata Kheer Bhawani Committee, civil society members and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioner Udhampur and Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting was also attended by Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Welfare Society (MKBJYS) led by its convener, Kiran Watal.

Among others who participated in the meeting

Included B B Bhat Presient (Nagdandhi),Dr Ramesh Bhat President TSPC, Tral Awantipora, Kundeep Raina (Manzgam),B L Raina president (Tripur Sundhari Devsar),M K Yogi president (DMDF), Sudesh Kumar Bhat president (Logri Pora Kheew Bhawani temple Mattan) , Kuldeep Luthra , Kamal Ganjoo, Sumit Ji, Bitu Ji Bbat, Ajay Kumar Bbat, Kundan Lal, Satish Kumar, Avtar Krishen.