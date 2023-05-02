Elite NSG, MARCOS to be deployed for G20 security in Srinagar: ADGP

Counter drone, Fidayeen measures being taken

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 2: The Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, today said that Elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and National Security Guards (NSGs) will be placed for the security of a G20 Group meeting in Srinagar.

The Tourism Group meeting of the G20 is being held at SKICC on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar between May 22 and 24. Kumar told Excelsior that besides Elite Marine Commandos, MARCOS, who are being deployed for the security in the lake, NSGs are also being deployed for the security of all the venues.

Earlier in the day, at the security review meeting held at Police Control Room Srinagar, the ADGP stressed the importance of river and lake domination in ensuring the security of the summit. He also emphasized the need for the MARCOS to be put in place to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venues.

Kumar told the meeting that the NSG team will be used for counter Fidayeen attacks along with SOG and specialise NSG teams for counter drones will be deployed at all venues.

The ADGP who reviewed the security arrangements, emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure fool proof security for the event.

The officials also discussed the deployment of security personnel, traffic management, and crowd control measures to be adopted for the peaceful conduct of the summit.

The ADGP urged all agencies to work in a coordinated manner to ensure the success of the summit. The meeting focused on the deployment of security personnel, counter-drone measures and other critical aspects of security planning.

Kumar directed the officials to ensure that the security arrangements are put in place well before the summit, and the deployment of security personnel should be done in a manner that does not cause inconvenience to the residents and tourists.

The ADGP also emphasized the need to be vigilant and take pre-emptive measures to prevent any untoward incident during the summit. He further advised them that additional security measures should be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident during the G20 summit.

During the meeting, a special focus on the emerging threat of Vehicle Based Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and other modes of potential militant attacks including potential Fidayeen attacks, standoff fire and grenade attacks were discussed in detail and measures to counter these militant threats were also discussed.

The ADGP Kashmir instructed all districts SSPs to focus on busting militant modules by apprehending militant associates and generate preventive intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the Valley.

Besides all SSPs were instructed to conduct anti-militancy operations on specific inputs. The officials discussed the deployment of additional security forces and use of modern technology to secure the venues.

The attendees reviewed the current security arrangements in place and discussed possible ways to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees during the event.

Apart from the security measures, the meeting also discussed the management of foreign NGOs and media personnel during the summit. GOC Kilo Force assured to provide all assistance like domination of high reaches, corridor protection, additional AS Teams, and area domination specifically at night.

The officials were also instructed to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to gather information about any potential security threats and take necessary actions to neutralize them.

The meeting was attended by GOC Kilo Force Major Gen Mohit Seth, IG CRPF Kashmir Operations Sector Manvinder Singh Bhatia, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav, Joint Director SIB Dipankar Trivedi, Commander 10 sector, Commander 03 sector, Commander 5 sector, DD SIB Srinagar, DIG of Police CKR Srinagar, DIG of Police NKR Baramulla, DIG CRPF North Srinagar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DIG CID Kashmir, CO 15 CISU, CO 31 CIU, SSP Srinagar, SSP Baramulla, SSP Budgam, Bandipora, SSP Ganderbal, SP Cargo, NSG officer and a presentative of SB Srinagar.