Mayor to launch mobile App to further strengthen anti-polythene campaign

Programme held at SKUAST-J

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Taking his ongoing anti polythene campaign to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu, the Mayor, Jammu, Rajinder Sharma expressed contentment that students are overwhelmingly supporting the move intended to improve the environment in Jammu and ensure healthy living conditions for people.

On this occasion, the Mayor announced the launch of a mobile App soon to further strengthen the anti-polythene campaign and said that those who will type their names on the App to support the ban on polythene and poly-bags in Jammu will get digital certificates acknowledging their participation and support to the move.

He said that for success to any campaign the rudiments always remain awareness, enforcement and alternate.

“Here all these basics ingredients of success are present as the awareness regarding harms of polythene is being disseminated almost on daily basis, enforcement to poly-bags is strictly done by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and other bodies while the alternate has been provided by the elite DRDO in the form of carry bags made of cellulose and starch,” Mayor maintained adding: “We have 65 per cent youths who understands this campaign and any policy this group adopts will in turn run the nation.”

He underlined determination and persistence as essentials for success to any task and cited the example of martial arts legend, Bruce Lee who despite of a short leg and minus 10 eye sight worked hard with determination and became a legend.

“Similarly, any mission gets success if strong-will backs it with determination as mere a wish does not get success because wishes may even change with circumstances.

Students of SKUAST also participated in the debate organized on polythene hazards and the winners were awarded.

The first prize was won by Manesh Salaria, second by Kashish Gauoria and third by Ritanya Choudhary.

Faculty members of SKUAST-Dr. Rajesh Katoch, DSW SKUAST-J; Dr. B.C Sharma, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Dr. Gurudev Chand, heads of NSS Wings of SKUAST-J and others also spoke on the occasion.