J&K eagerly waiting to welcome G-20 nations: Ravinder Raina

‘Farooq trying to divide people’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina today said organising G-20 Summit in J&K will be a significant event and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for giving a chance to the people of UT to host the meet.

Raina, who is in Kashmir for five days political reach out programme told reporters after a party meeting that the people of J&K are eagerly waiting to welcome the representatives of G-20 nations. Hitting out at National Conference president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah over his criticism of the Government for not holding a G20 meeting in Jammu, Raina said it was a “deliberate attempt” to divide the society.

He said Dr. Abdullah’s remarks show his frustration as the political ground of the NC is slipping fast.

Raina Said the people of J&K are thankful to the Prime Minister for it. Some people do not digest peace, prosperity and development and are making hue and cry as they don’t want to see J&K marching ahead with people maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood, he added.

“J&K is a single entity and it does not matter whether the meeting is taking place in Srinagar or Jammu. lt is a conspiracy to poison the minds of the people and divide the society which will not succeed,” he added.

Raina said the political leaders those ruled J-K for last 70 years are playing “divisive politics” and not willing to allow people to live in peace and harmony. “They are frustrated as they see their political ground slipping away and are doing propaganda politics to create wedge between the regions for political gains only.

Raina further said he wants to remind Dr Farooq Abdullah who was the Chief Minister for several terms and a Union Minister as well, that the markets and educational institutions used to remain shut for 10 months every year.

“There used to be no transport service, tourist influx had stopped and Lal Chowk and other main markets used to wore a deserted look while stone-pelting has become an order of the day.

That time has gone and there is peace and brotherhood, whether in Jammu or Kashmir,’ he said and under Modi’s leadership J&K is on the path of development.

Waqaf Board chairperson, Dr Draksha Andrabi, Ex MLC, Sofi Yusif, spokesperson, Altaf Thakur, Dr Farida Khan, MM War, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, Ashok Bhat, Bilal Parray, Manzoor Bhat, Sheik Bashir, Surinder Singh were present in the meeting.