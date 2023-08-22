Mission 2030 will speed up progress of Rajasthan: Gehlot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAIPUR, Aug 22: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today launched the ambitious ‘Rajasthan Mission-2030’ in the direction of making Rajasthan the leader of India in every field by the year 2030.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Mission at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, Gehlot said that participation of each and every person will be ensured in speeding up the progress of the State by 10 times. He said the State Government will take advice and suggestions from 1 crore people for the Rajasthan of their dreams and on the basis of these, ‘Vision-2030 Document’ will be prepared and released.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan has become a model state of the country in every field including social security, education, medicine, health, information technology, women empowerment, employment, economic development, infrastructure development, solar energy, food grain production. Now we have to make the dream of Rajasthan of the year 2030 come true through Vision-2030 document. He said that youth will play the biggest role in this.

The CM said that together we have increased the progress of Rajasthan by four times in the last five years. Now it has to be taken up to 10 times by the year 2030. For this, the general public is called upon to share valuable suggestions and ideas for preparing the vision document.

“Efficient financial management has accelerated the economic progress of the State, now it has to move forward at a rapid pace. Now Rajasthan should become a developed state, per capita income, happiness index and investment should increase more and more, this is our top priority,” Gehlot added.

The Chief Minister interacted with experts, officials, NGOs, youth, women, students and general public in the programme. Everyone gave their expectations, ideas and suggestions for the progress of the State.

In the programme, Planning Minister Mamta Bhupesh said that participation of every person in Mission-2030 will be ensured. He said that at present the State has become a model state of the country with its welfare schemes, this progress will continue.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that Rajasthan has become the first state in various fields including providing gas cylinders for Rs 500. Also, the State ranks second in the country in GDP growth rate of 11.04 percent. He said that with sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance, the State has created a unique identity by establishing new dimensions of development.