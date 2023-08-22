Vibodh for counter-narrative to NC-PDP hate politics

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: BJP’s J&K general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta, underscored the importance of countering the misleading narratives propagated by opposition parties, especially the hate politics of NC and PDP in a workshop organised by the party’s district Jammu South under the leadership of its president, Rekha Mahajan, under the banner of “Voter Chetna Maha Abhiyan” in Bahu constituency.

The workshop was organised in presence of senior leaders namely Vibodh Gupta, general secretary of BJP J&K, district president, Rekha Mahajan, district Prabhari Ayodhya Gupta, former MLC, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, programme convenor, Kulbushan Mahotra, co-convenor, Narinder Singh Bunty, general secretaries, Pushpinder Singh and Akash Chopra, Mandal presidents, Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Neeraj Puri, Bahu Vidhan Sabha convenor, Ankush Gupta,co-convenor, Kulbir Charak, Shaktikendra Parmukh, booth presidents and BLA2.

Vibodh pointed out that leaders from opposition parties frequently disseminate inaccurate information about Government policies, which are designed for the betterment of the public. Gupta emphasized the importance of each party member engaged with the general public and enlightening them about the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Modi Government. He stressed that through such interactions, people can be made aware of the positive impact these measures have on their lives. Commending the vibrant celebrations observed in the Valley on August 15, Gupta highlighted how the paradise on earth was adorned with the colors of the Tiranga.

He expressed pride in this collective moment and attributed its success to the vision and mission of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya Gupta said that under the “Ghar Ghar Sampark Abhiyan”, party leaders and workers would be carrying out door-to-door campaigns and also promote the Central Government and highlighting the nine years of BJP-led Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Malhotra, Charanjit Singh Khalsa and Narinder Bunty asked for door-to-door contact for verification of electoral rolls, shifting of voters, correction of electoral rolls through addition and removal of bogus voters, assisting voters, collaborating with administration authorities, etc

Rekha Mahajan assigned roles and responsibilities to make the event successful at the booth level. She added that all district Jammu South office bearers of all wings of the party, Mandal team including Youth Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, and others have also been roped in to connect with voters directly and effectively at ground level.