Physics Wallah launches PW Vidyapeeth in Jammu, announces Rs 200 Crore scholarships

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Physics Wallah (PW), a leading unicorn Ed-Tech Company that has played a pivotal role in democratising education at scale in India, has launched a new tech-enabled offline center, Physics Wallah (PW) Vidyapeeth, in Jammu.

Students have the opportunity to secure up to 100% scholarships through Physics Wallah National Scholarship cum Admission Test (PWNSAT 2023), through which Physics Wallah is offering scholarships worth 200 crores to meritorious students. The exam will be conducted in both offline and online modes and will be open to students from class 6 to 12, as well as droppers aspiring to study for JEE or NEET.

The PWNSAT exam will be held on October 1, 8 and 15, 2023, in offline mode, and students can take the exam from October 1 to 15 in online mode. Registration for the exam can be completed through the PW website, app or at the nearest offline Vidyapeeth centre until October 15th, 2023. The results of the exam will be announced on October 20, 2023.

Classes for this academic session will commence in October 2023. Meanwhile, students can obtain information on topics related to admissions, scholarships, registration, courses, fees, counselling, and other relevant details by visiting Info centres located at 9-B/C, Opposite SR College of Competition, Gandhinagar, Jammu.

Physics Wallah Vidyapeeth currently operates 67 centres across India, with a student base of over 1.5 lakh students. PW is expanding its offline presence by opening 33 more centres. The offline Vidyapeeth centres offer a comprehensive curriculum covering everything students need to learn for JEE, NEET and Physics Wallah consistently deliver exceptional results.

Ankit Gupta, CEO and Regional Head, Ranjit, Vidyapeeth Offline, Physics Wallah said, “Post-COVID, the education paradigm has evolved. Students now seek the advantages of both online and offline learning. At Physics Wallah, we firmly believe in the hybrid approach as the way forward. To further support our students, we aim to give back and help them achieve their dreams of studying engineering or medicine through our PWNSAT exam, through which we will be providing scholarships worth 200 Crore this year.