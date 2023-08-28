Miss World charmed by Kashmir’s beauty, invites tourists

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar Aug 28: Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is currently on a day-long tour of Kashmir, today expressed her profound admiration for the region’s breathtaking beauty, urging everyone to consider bringing their family and friends to Kashmir and promising them an unforgettable experience.

Bielawska’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir holds significant importance as it precedes the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, slated to be held in India later this year. India, a six-time winner of this prestigious title, is hosting the event after an interval of nearly three decades, with the last occurrence dating back to 1996.

Bielawska conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity to explore this enchanting beauty. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place. I did not expect it at all, but it stuns me with its beauty. We have been talking about Kashmir, and I knew there would be beautiful scenery, but what I have seen today has really blown our minds,” she said.

She said that Kashmir possesses all the attributes necessary to captivate tourists, but most notably, it has incredibly warm and welcoming people. “Yes, this place has a soul. It has everything-beautiful nature, but most importantly, beautiful people. And when people are good, we are happy to have more countries come in to show it to their families and friends. I would be even happier if they filmed everything around and shared it on their websites and social media to bring in as much tourism as possible. We are happy to be here.”

Anticipating the forthcoming Miss World event, she eagerly expressed her desire to welcome 140 nations to India and showcase iconic destinations such as Kashmir, Delhi, and Mumbai. “I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations, as well as all my friends and family, to bring them here to India and show them places like Kashmir, Delhi, and Mumbai,” she said.

She said this was her third visit to India, and each time she returned, she discovered something new. She praised India’s diversity and the common thread of exceptional hospitality that runs through every state. “India is very diverse, but in every state, you have something in common-wonderful hospitality. Thank you so much for hosting us.”

During their day-long tour, Miss World, along with other dignitaries including Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, and Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules, enjoyed a scenic boat ride on the iconic Dal Lake.

While sharing her thoughts on the experience, Miss World England Jessica said, “I am very happy to be here in Kashmir. Today, we are here in Kashmir, and everybody got to witness its culture and its diverse, immense beauty. I had a fabulous time today exploring Kashmir and learning all about its history. It is such a colourful place, and as the girls mentioned, one thing common in every state is its hospitality. Everybody has been fantastically welcoming today.”

The meticulously arranged visit of these beauty pageant winners was organized by the Tourism Department in collaboration with the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation. It is expected that this visit will significantly boost MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism in the region.

The group comprises Miss World Karolina Bielawska, Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World India Sini Shetty, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation Julia Eric Morley, and her team, as well as Ms. Rouble Negi, founder of the Rouble Negi Art Foundation.