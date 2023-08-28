Cong strong enough to defeat propaganda of BJP:Rajni Patil

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Aug 28: Senior AICC leader and Incharge J&K affairs of the party, Rajni Patil today said that Congress is strong enough to defeat malicious propaganda and misleading politics of BJP.

Addressing party workers’ convention at Cheki Badrinath in Rajpora area of Pulwama today, Patil said Party is committed to ensure that people live with dignity and their issues resolved on priority basis. She said downgrading erstwhile J&K state into two UTs was an assault on people’s emotions.

“BJP rule is hostile working as a punishment for public, given the fact, they (public) are confronted with hardships, economic distress, extreme joblessness and many other issues, despite all these failures BJP Govt is making false claims to build a fake narrative aiming to divert the attention of public from real issues,” she added.

Patil further said that Congress is a vibrant force in the country and strong enough to defeat the malicious propaganda and misleading politics of BJP. Congress Party has always fought for the people and served them equally. It shall remain committed to the cause of strengthening and serving people as that it (Congress) is an instrument of service to the public.

Congress has taken the prestige of the Nation to the heights in respect of defence, communication, education, inclusive development, rural and women empowerment and many other significant fields especially science technology. The malicious propaganda of BJP against the Congress won’t break our resolve to fight against wrong policies, misrule and mismanagement on the part of BJP Govt, Patil asserted.

Referring to the situation in J&K, Patil termed downgrading erstwhile J&K State into UTs very unfortunate. She said JK is the victim of misrule and biased attitude of BJP Govt, which is responsible for hurting the emotions of the people. Different laws were enacted from time to time, without holding any reconciliation process with the stakeholders.

Adding that Congress Party will ensure justice and inclusive development in J&K, Patil said UPA I and UPA 11 had prepared a roadmap and ensured enormous development but the BJP policies are contrary to that with the result, the developmental process started in J&K received severe setbacks.

AICC leader reiterated that Congress won’t compromise on people’s aspirations and will do its utmost to restore confidence and trust among the common citizens in J&K.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani laid emphasis over further strengthening the party at grass roots level and said that Congress alone is capable of addressing issues confronting people. Wani also urged the party workers to work hard and garner full support of people to defeat the designs of BJP and their anti-people measures.

AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, Congress leader Mohd Anwar Bhat, DCC president Fayaz Ahmad Dar also addressed the convention.