BJP crushing public with burden of taxes: Ex-DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Aug 28: Former Dy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Tara Chand today alleged that BJP Government is harassing public, imposing heavy taxes and snatching jobs from the local youth.

Addressing a large gathering during massive rally in Akhnoor today former Deputy CM lambasted the BJP Government for harassing the poor in every respect when the common man is unable to meet both ends in the unprecedented price rise and record unemployment.

He said that after abrogation of special status, the lands of poor being snatched, the protection to jobs is gone and there are no jobs in government and private sector. In this situation the BJP and UT administration is putting additional burden of all sorts of taxes on poor. When the people raise their voice, they are booked on frivolous charges and crushed to suppress the voice of people. The common masses are up in arms now to fight against the authoritarian approach of the BJP Government.

Tara Chand said that BJP leaders have gone into hibernations after getting huge mandates from Jammu people on false promises and now putting the entire blame on LG administration whereas it is BJP led centre government which is directly running affairs of the UT.

He said that there is anger among people against BJP who has played with the sentiments of the people who voted them to power. People are not happy with their policies and the government has proved to be a failure. We have taken to the streets against governance deficit, lack of development and failure of the government to deliver on the promises made to the people of the Jammu and Kashmir,” Former Dy CM said.

“For ending this nightmarish era, the people should seize the opportunity of upcoming ULB elections and give their verdict against BJP misrule”, he said and exhorted the people to vote and support Congress.

Terming the tall promises of the BJP as hoax and big joke with the people, especially the poor, marginalized and the youth, he said there has been very little on the ground. “It is not only the jobs; the BJP had shown day dreams about doubling the income of farmers and providing housing to all by 2022 but these turned out as Jumlas and nothing beyond that”, e said.

Tara Chand lamented over the BJP failing in showing least sensitivity towards people’s pain due to misgovernance, under-development and joblessness. He said the voice of the people is being choked as the ruling party at the Centre is quite touchy about pointing towards the problems being suffered by the people.

Senior leaders BL Gupta, Jagattar Singh, ML Sharma, Jagdish Raj, Santosh Manhas , Hans Raj, Sham Lal, Radhe Sham, Tarsem Singh , Bachno Devi, Magesh Kumar, RL Bhagat, Pawan Singh and others joined the rally.