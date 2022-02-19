Mir urges cadres to strengthen party, expose wrong policies of BJP

Bhalla flays BJP for befooling people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Congress membership drive with slogan “Aayo Chalein Congress Ke Sath, Milkar Badlein Pradesh Ke Halaat” reached at Samba district, here today.

The membership drive function was organized by Samba District President Sanjeev Sharma wherein JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and many other leaders were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said that the Congress party is the only secular alternative acceptable to people in J&K and urged its cadres to strengthen it. He urged the cadres to work for the wellbeing of the people as the Congress is the only secular alternative acceptable to people in J&K. He asked the cadres to strengthen Congress under the young and dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi and exposed the failures and wrong policies of BJP Govt in J&K which is responsible for the prevailing situation in J&K.

Mir expressed serious concern over the extremely volatile situation in J&K describing it as a fall out of wrong policies adopted by both J&K and Central Governments especially in the valley. He also apprised the gathering about Congress party’s efforts for restoration of peace, although the situation in the valley is so grim, but the Congress party is working for peace. “Congress is the only option left before the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said people have bitter experience of the double engine Government of BJP and alleged that BJP betrayed the massive mandate of the people of Jammu by dividing and downgrading the princely historical State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Unions Territories.

Working President Bhalla blaming BJP for betraying the trust of refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971 by backtracking the promises to them made during last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and demanded that the complete package for their relief and rehabilitation as recommended by the previous NC-Congress Government should be sanctioned by Modi Govt at the earliest.

He accused BJP for befooling the refugees of PoJK and West Pakistan during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by making tall promises to them who constitute a big chunk of voters in Jammu province especially in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba and Kathua and Udhampur districts. “BJP promised more than 25 lakh per family besides various other things to the DPs and refugees besides grant of citizenship to the West Pakistan refugees but did nothing for them.

“J&K has had peculiar issues since independence because of its geography as well as cultural diversity and these concerns cannot be addressed while sitting in New Delhi. Maintaining that the J & K BJP unit has no effective leader and has been exposed because of their misdeeds during the last seven years,” he said and stressed that Congress is the only and most suitable alternative for a Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhalla urged the Centre to first grant J&K statehood and then conduct elections. “Don’t make the mistake of carrying out delimitation first and then giving statehood,” he said.

Congress District Samba president said BJP playing politics of deceit and indulging in rhetoric.

Manmohan Singh, Vijay Sharma Babbi, Suresh, Gurdarshan Singh and many other leaders were present during the drive at Samba.