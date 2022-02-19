ADGP reviews highway security, border grid

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh today reviewed law and order, crime position and over-all functioning of Kathua and Samba districts with supervisory officers including SHOs and investigating officers of the districts.

The disposal of cases registered during the current year and previous pendency was reviewed, discussed and instructions issued.

The ADGP also reviewed the highway and border security arrangements and arrangements made at Kathua regarding sealing of borders during Punjab Assembly Election to be held tomorrow.

The ADGP was received by SSP Kathua and SSP Samba and his team of officers and was given a guard of honour.

He held a thorough discussion regarding working of Police especially crime, investigation, NDPS and disposal of cases including under trial cases and other issues related to policing.

The ADGP stressed on the importance of good investigation and shared his experiences of investigation of cases.

He emphasized upon strengthening of Naka points on national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities.

ADGP Singh impressed upon the SHOs for proper compilation of records in the Police Stations to ensure efficient use of technology.

He said that CCTNS is a complete package which includes crime registration, investigation as well as some public services online and impressed upon all officers to also frequently use the ICJS portal for effective crime monitoring.

The ADGP emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for speedy action by the forces.

He said that police public meetings, especially at border villages should be conducted on regular basis and added that people’s cooperation in fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes is must.