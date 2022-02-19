Delimitation report attempts to divide people on communal lines: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Calling the Delimitation Commission’s draft report as imitation of Dixon Plan aimed to divide people on communal lines, J&K Apni Party (JKAP) president, Altaf Bukhari has rejected the report as it has deeply disappointed all sections of society in both the regions of J&K.

Bukhari also questioned role of five MPs of J&K in the Parliament, for their silence and alleged failure to represent the sentiments and aspirants of the J&K people.

Click here to watch video

“These MPs should resign from the Parliament for their inability to represent the people of J&K. It shows that they represented their political parties but not the people,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu today Bukhari said that the Delimitation Commission did no ground exercise and implemented the plan without consulting the people and their representatives in different constituencies with a motive to divide people on communal lines but people have not fallen prey to their plan.

“The merging of Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency with Rajouri and Poonch is an example of gross injustice with the people,” he said.

Referring to the illogical delimitation of Karnah Assembly segment, he said “Whether the voters will use flying taxis to cast their votes in constituencies which were created ignoring geographical difficulties and long distances? These areas often remain cut off for six months. How do the people of one area approach their representative? ”

Condemning the merging of Suchetgarh constituency with RS Pura, he said that national security was compromised and the political ambition of a political party was preferred which is a cause of serious concern.

He further said that it may surprise but the fact is that the Commission members while sitting in Pahalgam completed their report concerning 12 constituencies within a single day without doing any kind of ground exercise.

He condemned the draft report of the Delimitation Commission calling it injustice with the vast majority in J&K.

Expressing his concern over the treatment with the BSF, CISF aspirants and 60, 000 daily wager’s unaddressed regularization issues, he said that the assurances made by the Govt must be fulfilled as soon as possible and the daily wagers deserve to be regularized.

“By ignoring the youth and pushing them to the wall, creates a situation when they become drug addicts and motivate towards terrorism. The Govt should seriously address the growing unemployment issue,” he added.

“The local bureaucrats of J&K are not being given postings. If they are given postings, they can be able to address the issues of the people. However, the command to run the Govt Depts is given in the hands of non- bureaucrats mostly”

“The local Govt officials are sidelined. Besides, there is disappointment and frustration among the businessmen, locals, unemployed youth and it may add to problems. However, the Govt is not concerned about the growing concerns of the people in both of J&K,” Bukhari added.

Referring to the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, he said that the Kashmiri Pandits are being politically exploited by using them as posters and banners in elections and nothing concrete has been done for their return and rehabilitation.

About the contracts of natural resources to the outsiders in J&K, he said that if they come to power, they will not allow any outsiders to have any access to the natural resources of J&K which actually belong to the local population.

Bukhari said when the COVID-19 restrictions were almost lifted from across J&K, the Jama Masjid Srinagar also be re-opened for worshippers.

Strongly opposing the discontinuation of the Displaced Person’s package, he said that the Govt must rethink the demand of the DPs and release the stopped package amount in favour of the DPs.

He also referred to the resentment among the Jatt Community in Jammu as they have been sidelined concerning their representation following the merger of Suchetgarh with another constituency.

Several senior party leaders accompanied Bukhari during press conference.