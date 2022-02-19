2 soldiers martyred, militant killed in Shopian encounter

2 Jaish associates arrested in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu Feb 19 : A militant was killed and two soldiers were martyred in a gun battle between security forces and militants in Chermarg village of Zainapora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, said here that based on a specific input provided by police, a joint operation was launched at Chermarg, Shopian by Army and police last night.

Click here to watch video

He said that a cluster of houses were taken into cordon and the process of evacuating the civilians started. “During the process, when search party reached to one of the houses belonging to Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, the house-owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the militants in his house”, he added.

The IGP said that while Bhat was being questioned, a militant sheltered in the house opened fire on the search party causing grievous injuries to two of the soldiers. He said that the fire was returned and a militant of LeT Abdul Qayoom Dar of Laroo Kakpora Pulwama was killed. “Arms and ammunitions including one AK rifle and a pistol were recovered,” he said.

The IGP said later both, identified as Santosh Yaadev and Romit Chauhan of first RR succumbed to injuries.

“Killed militant has a history of militant association. In April 2020, an encounter took place in his house. He was arrested and booked under PSA. He was released in August 2021 but kept silently working for militants. SSP Pulwama officially intimated some days earlier that he had left house and joined as an active militant of LeT outfit. Consequently, he has been categorised as C category militant,” he added.

In the meantime, a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested today.

A police official said that a joint operation was launched by Pulwama Police, 53 RR and CRPF 183 Bn during which one militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar, son of Muhammad Yousuf Dar of Rohmoo Pulwama was arrested.

The official said that one AK rifle, one magazine and 30 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

A case (FIR number 13/2022 under relevant Sections of law) has been lodged at Police Station Rajpora and investigation started.

Police also arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Eidgah area of Srinagar today.

A police spokesman said that on specific information, a joint party of police and CRPF arrested a militant associate of LeT/TRF identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat of Nillow Kulgam at Eidgah area of Srinagar along with a pistol.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the militant associate had come to Srinagar city to carry out militant incidents, especially target killings.