Srinagar, August 16: Suspected militants shot dead a Minority community member while as his brother was injured in Chotigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.

The militants shot dead a Minority community member identified as Sunil Kumar son of Arjun Nath while as his brother identified as Pintu Kumar was injured.

Pintu has been immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.