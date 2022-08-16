Bali, Ashutosh elected for HFI

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Veteran sports administrator and former general secretary of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), Dr SM Bali and prominent player, Ashutosh Sharma from J&K, have been included in the Handball Federation of India, the elections of which held at Rohtak in Haryana today.

The member States/UTs and direct members elected Digvijay Chautala as president of the Federation, while Pritpal Singh Saluja was nominated as general secretary.

Senior player and promoter of the game from J&K, Ashutosh Sharma has been made executive member of the HFI, whereas former general secretary of the HFI, Dr S M Bali was elected as chairman of the Planning, Training and Programme Commission of the HFI.

Other office bearers were Dr Pradeep Kumar Baimuchu (senior vice president), Yogesh Mehta, Nassarudeene Musaliar and Braj Kishore Sharma (all vice presidents), Nand Kishore Sharma, Shyamia Pavan Kumar, Randhair Singh, Varuni Negi (all joint secretaries) and Gursharan Singh Gill (treasurer), whereas Rama Shankar Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Birender Kumar Behra, Jile Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were elected as executive members of the Federation.