SRINAGAR: Militants opened fire on a security forces’ patrol party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.
“Terrorists fired upon patrolling party of security forces at Khushipora-Achabal in Anantnag district,” a police official said. (AGENCY)
Militants open fire at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
