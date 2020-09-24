Militants involved in CRPF ASI killing will be brought to book: DGP

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said militants involved in the killing of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of CRPF will be brought to book.

Pakistani agencies are desperately trying to kill innocent people and cause more violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Singh told reporters on the sideline of paying floral tributes to ASI who was martyred in a militant attack in Chadoora area of Badgam district.

However, he said, security forces are on high alert to foil any Pakistani design. ”We will never allow Pakistani agencies to succeed in their plans”.

He said security forces conducted very successful operation against militants in the Kashmir valley. Only today morning security forces gunned down a hardcore militant of Al-Badr in Pulwama. Several other militants were killed in south Kashmir operations.

The militants involved in the Chadoora killing of CRPF officer will be brought to justice.

A senior CRPF officer on the occasion CRPF and police are working with close coordination with each other against militants operating in the valley.

He said CRPF made a supreme sacrifice and entire force is behind the family of martyr.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to ASI. Later his mortal remains were sent to his native village. (AGENCIES)