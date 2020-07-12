Militants hurl grenades on security forces

SRINAGAR: Militants hurled two grenades on a team of security personnel in Pulwama district on Sunday, but they didn’t explode, an Army official said.

“The terrorists attempted an attack on CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) at 16:45 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora,” the official said.

The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, threw the two grenades on the CAPF personnel, but without removing their pins. The grenades did not explode, he said. Efforts are on to nab the militants, the official said. (AGENCIES)