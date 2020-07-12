Suspended cop Devender Singh shared ‘sensitive’ info with Pak High Commission

NEW DELHI: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Devender Singh allegedly shared information including “sensitive” particulars with his contacts at the Pakistan High Commission which was grooming him to get some confidential details, officials have said.

While probing Singh’s role, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had cracked passwords of his “secure” social media accounts which indicated his involvement with some staffers of the Pakistan High Commission, who had since been repatriated following their role in espionage activities in the national capital, officials said here. (AGENCIES)