Take all necessary measures to combat COVID-19 spread in Kashmir: Jitendra

SRINAGAR: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to take all necessary measures and precautions to combat the COVID-19 threat in the Valley.

Singh, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, issued these directions while chairing a meeting here to review, monitor and evaluate the evolving situation due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the Kashmir division.

He asked the authorities to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown guidelines for the safety of people. (AGENCIES)