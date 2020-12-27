Militants attack Pakistan checkpoint in Balochistan, killing 7 soldiers

KARACHI: At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the country’s restive Balochistan province, the Army said on Sunday.

The militants fire-raided a Frontier Corps (FC) outpost in Harnai region of the province late last night, it said.

During the intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers were killed, it said.

The area was cordoned off and escape routes were blocked to apprehend the fleeing militants, while a large-scale search and clearance operation was underway. (AGENCIES)