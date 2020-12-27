Snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

JAMMU: The famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district witnessed its first snowfall this season on Sunday, officials said.

There was no disruption in movement of devotees, they said.

Many high-altitude areas in the Union Territory witnessed snowfall, while the plains, including Jammu city, received intermittent rains amid heavy cloud cover during most part of the day.

The snowfall on the Trikuta Hills, including at the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum) of started around 5.30 pm and lasted for nearly half-an-hour, the officials said.