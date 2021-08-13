Militant attacks on rise, security situation deteriorates in J&K: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in various parts including incidents of selective targeting political activists and rising infiltration and demanded that Home Ministry should wake up to the situation.

Addressing a joint press conference JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma alongwith Raman Bhalla (Former Minister), Manmohan Singh general secretary PCC, Bhavishya Soodan ( Adv) Convenor JKPCC Legal Cell while expressing serious concern over the rising incidents of selective targeting by terrorists and the series of militant activities, questioned the Home Ministry for its failure to bring the security situation under control and eliminate the militancy, as was being claimed.

Expressing grave concern over the rising graph of militancy and infiltration in various parts especially from Sunderbani-Nowshera area from across the border and termed it a big conspiracy to revive militancy in Rajouri-Poonch border belt and demanded that Home Ministry should wake up to the situation and take measures to control the situation and ensure the safety and security of the common people as well as vulnerable elements.

Sharma said that BJP leaders would simply blame the past Governments after every such barbaric incidents and hurl some abuses but that is not enough as decisive actions are needed otherwise, things would go beyond control. He said that for 7 years BJP is in power , since beginning 2018, it is Governor’s rule while since August 5, 2019, it is directly under Home Ministry as UT, then why the militancy is not eliminated and controlled.

Former Minister Raman Bhalla strongly condemned the killing of an infant last night in a targeted attack besides expressing deep anguish over the mysterious killing of the young boy Ankush Bakshi, took strong exception to the rising graph of selective targeting in recent past and said that it is direct question over the handling of the situation by the Union Home Ministry which is directly looking after J&K UT.

He said that the recent killings have proved that the situation is not under control and senior BJP leaders and Union Minister cannot divert attention by simply blaming the erstwhile Govt and opposition parties, when BJP is ruling Centre and J&K directly for 7 years.

The party leaders expressed deep sympathies with the victims including those injured and prayed for their early recovery.

Meanwhile, the Senior Congress leaders of Rajouri DCC led by Shabir Ahmed Khan visited the residence of the victim family and expressed sympathies with the family members. They prayed for peace to the departed soul.