Shiv Nirmohi releases Sonika Sharma’s ‘Alfazon Se Dosti’

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 13: The book ‘Alfazon Se Dosti’, an anthology of poems in Hindi composed by Sonika Sharma, was released here today by Padamshree Shiv Nirmohi.

Well known writer Dr Adarsh Prakash, renowned archaeologist and writer Anil Paba and famous poet and writer, Ashok Sharma were also present on the occasion.

This is the first book from the pen of the budding poet. The book contains poems which deal with various aspects of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shiv Nirmohi appreciated Sonika Sharma for her keen sense of observation and sublimity and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Dr Adarsh Prakash lauded efforts of Sonika Sharma in depicting myriad aspects and facets of life in the form of beautiful poems. Anil Paba and Ashok Sharma described her poems as the wonderful recording in words of her emotional experiences and wished her success in her literary pursuits.