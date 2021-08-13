Zero tolerance towards corruption Govt’s firm resolve: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today reaffirmed Government’s resolve of zero tolerance towards corruption adding that technology is enabler for better and transparent functioning of administration.

Chief Secretary stated this during his visit to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Director ACB, Anand Jain and other senior officers of the ACB.

While interacting with the officers, Dr. Mehta emphasized upon the officers to further speed up and enhance disposal of cases besides making use of modern and innovative technologies in ACB on the lines of premier investigating agencies of the country to bring added efficiency in working of the Bureau.

He asked the officers to fix timeline for disposal of cases as per their pending period ensuring that three months old cases should be disposed off in a month’s time.

Dr. Mehta further asked the officers to use ‘SATARAK NAGRIK’ effectively ensuring redressal of grievances received on the application on daily basis. He also directed the officers to improve the services of e-vigilance clearance portal for facilitation of employees.

Director ACB informed the Chief Secretary that this year 61 cases were registered by ACB and 32 charge-sheets have been produced in various courts of law against the accused public servants. He also informed that on the aspect of preventive vigilance, large number of alert notes and advisories were issued to various departments.

Regarding working of Satark Nagrik application, Director ACB informed that 385 corruption related complaints were received by bureau, of which, 64 were disposed off and remaining 321 matters were referred to Departmental Vigilance Officers and are under process towards their end.

Director ACB also apprised Chief Secretary that more than 2500 cases were referred to ACB by GAD for vigilance clearance through e-vigilance portal, of which, more than 90 per cent cases were reverted back to GAD.

Later, Chief Secretary inaugurated e-office for J&K Anti Corruption Bureau.

He said that the objective of e-office is to support governance by ushering in more effective and transparent inter and intra-government processes. ‘The vision of e-Office is to achieve a simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working of all government offices’, Dr. Mehta maintained.

He added that the e-office will enhance transparency, increase accountability, transform the government work culture and ethics besides promoting innovation by releasing staff energy and time from unproductive procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary GAD mentioned that use of technology has improved functioning of the Bureau. He reaffirmed that introduction of e-office will help seamless connectivity between GAD and ACB besides monitoring matters will become faster and easier with ACB.