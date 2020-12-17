Militant arrested, CRPF man injured

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 17: A local militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Sangam area of Anantnag district of South Kashmir early today while a CRPF man was injured in a grenade attack in Bijbehara town of the district.

Police and security forces intercepted two suspected persons travelling on a motorcycle at Gund Baba Khaleel in Anantnag district early today. The motorcyclist fired at the security forces and fled. One militant was injured and arrested.

“During checking, two suspected persons riding a motorcycle were signaled to stop. However, the pillion rider fired upon the joint party in order to escape from the spot. The fire was retaliated, leading to a brief encounter, in which an active militant got injured while the motorcyclist managed to escape from the spot. After receiving gunshot injuries, the militant was arrested by the joint party and shifted to hospital for treatment,” the spokesman said.

He has been identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone resident of Pulwama, affiliated with militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. “Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” the spokesman said.

In this connection a case under relevant Sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated. The militant has been put on a ventilator and his condition continues to be critical.

In the meantime, a CRPF man was injured in a grenade attack in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district today.

Militants lobbed grenade at security forces near Bijbehara hospital leaving a CRPF man injured. “The injured CRPF man was shifted to SDH Bijbehara where his condition is stable,” an official said.

The injured CRPF man has been identified as Patil Parmakar of 40 Bn CRPF. Entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that militants had hurled a grenade at joint deployment of Police and CRPF near SDH Bijbehara area of Anantnag in which one CRPF personnel of 40 Bn CRPF got injured. The injured personnel was evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries,” the spokesman said.

Police has registered a case FIR no. 257/2020 under relevant Sections of law in this regard. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime.