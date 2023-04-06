Militancy Is Not Yet Over But On The Verge Ending : J&K Top Cop

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that militancy is not yet over but on the verge of its end.

Talking to media persons in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, the DGP said that the number of militants either local or the foreigners who have infiltrated from Pakistan to keep the pot boiling here is at an all-time low in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The youth who were involved in militancy have shunned the path and realized its fall out destruction. They understood that the path of militancy is nothing but destructive”, he added.

The police chief said there are so many avenues for the youth including games and so many youth are moving forward to flourish their future and their families.

“I feel happy that Police and security forces have controlled the militancy to a great extent and whatever has remained forces are working to eliminate that too in Jammu and Kashmir”, the Police chief said.

Regarding drone dropping in Jammu division, DGP said that there are many counter arrangements on the ground level being utilized.

He said Pakistan is sending various kinds of drugs and arms and ammunition pushing them into this side through drones.

“They also send Arms and ammunition including Ak-47 rifles, grenades, pistols and IED’s which our forces are intercepting successfully.

Hundreds of weapons have so far been seized and quintals of drugs were also recovered which were sent from across the border from Pakistan to this side through ground or by drones,” he said, adding drone activities from across the border have come down compared to the past.

“Our efforts are on to stop the drone activities from across the border to stop dropping of arms, ammunition and narcotics to this side”, the DGP asserted.

He said the police in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a special drive against the people involved in drug trafficking, narcotics and other contraband substances.

He said Police have achieved success to seize drugs near the border which were sent from across Pakistan and dumped nearby for supply in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Some consignments were being pushed to Punjab and other states also, he added.

When asked about whether Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar, DGP said that final decision will be taken by the Divisional Administration Kashmir.

He said Srinagar has been very peaceful since last year and there has been no law and order problem.

“There has been no law and order issue in other parts of Kashmir too. Final decision about allowing Eid prayers at Eidgah will be taken by the divisional administration in the days ahead,” he said.