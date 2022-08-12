Migrant Labourer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 12: A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they said.

During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. (Agencies)