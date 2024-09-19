Middle Class, weaker sections bear brunt of BJP’s misrule: NC

*Only NC- Cong can save people: Tony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Provincial president of the National Conference, Rattan Lal Gupta criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failed policies that have caused immense suffering to the middle class, weaker sections, women and youth during its long 10 years of misrule in Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of prominent NC and Congress workers at party office in support of Taranjit Singh Tony, the alliance candidate for the Bahu Constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The senior NC leader emphasized that despite the middle class being one of the largest tax-paying groups in the country, they continue to suffer due to the hollow and anti-people policies of the current dispensation. “The BJP Government has burdened the common people with rising taxes and inflation, without providing any relief. The middle class, along with the weaker sections, women and youth, have faced the brunt of this misgovernance,” he said.

The Provincial president called upon the party cadre to extend their vote and support to the Alliance candidate, Tony in the upcoming Assembly polls. “This is a crucial election for the future of Jammu and Kashmir, and we must ensure the victory of the NC-Congress Alliance candidate to protect the interests of our general public,” he added.

Earlier, Taranjit Singh received a rousing reception upon his arrival at SK Bhawan, Jammu. He was warmly welcomed by senior leaders and workers of the NC, who expressed their confidence in alliance candidate.

While addressing the gathering, Tony stressed the need for a united front to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming elections. “Only the NC-Congress Alliance can save the people of J&K from the clutches of the BJP’s oppressive policies,” he stated.

Tony further highlighted the suffering endured by the people over the past decade due to the lack of basic civic amenities and infrastructure development under the BJP rule. He said people are decrying for basic needs like regular supply of drinking water, electricity, Govt ration, unemployment, and high price inflation. He urged the party workers from both NC and Congress to stay connected with the people at the grassroots level and make them aware of BJP’s misrule in the country.

Senior leaders Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Vijay Lochan, Rakesh Singh, Gorav Kapoor, Sahil Sharma, Ajay Kumar and Asha Singh were also present.