Take stern action against violators of MCC: Kohli

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: International Gujjar and Bakerwal Mahasabha, state president Aslam Kohli (ex-Sarpanch from Surankote) today demanded stern action against those candidates and the parties, opening indulging in violation of Model Code of Conduct in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media-persons here today, Kohli, who was flanked by District president of the Mahasabha, for Jammu, Mohd Usman Gegi; Tehsil president-Haji Mohd Ashraf and Youth president for Jammu Province, Khurshid Hussain, said that several videos have been uploaded in the social media where several party candidates and their supporters, especially from Alliance, have been seen openly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Kohli said during Press briefing in the recent past, Chief Election Commissioner of India and CEO J&K had assured to the general public that free and fair Assembly elections will be ensured in J&K. It was also assured that action under law will be taken against those found indulging in the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

But it is unfortunate that no such action has been noticed in J&K so far despite the fact that many proofs of such violations are available on the social media. He said distribution of money and liquor among the voters and issuing threats etc to people have been come to the notice through videos. He referred the incidents of Surankote where open threats were issued by alliance candidate to public.

Highlighting seizure and distribution of money and liquor in several areas, International Gujjar-Bakerwal Mahasabha leaders demanded that Chief Electoral Officer, J&K and District Election Officers must take cognizance without any pressure from any quarters, restoring trust among the public. He referred to such incidents in Nowshera, Banihal, Kishtwar, Kokernag, Poonch and Kishtwar areas and sought immediate action.