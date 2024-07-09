Michelin, DPIIT join hands for initiative to promote innovation, entrepreneurship

NEW DELHI, July 9: French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it has tied up with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to launch an initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The AI Startup Challenge, which will be conducted over three months (July-September), aims to select, mentor, and collaborate with leading AI startups in India.

Hosted on the Startup India portal, the 12-week challenge invites startups to submit applications showcasing their capabilities.

The top three startups will receive paid pilot projects from Michelin, with up to Rs 5 lakh per project, and the opportunity for long-term global contracts and incubation support from Michelin leadership, the tyre major said in a statement.

The AI challenge will go a long way in encouraging Indian Startups to co-build solutions in areas like manufacturing, supply chain, operating software and infrastructure, it added.

“We eagerly anticipate the participation of Indian startups in the AI challenge as we co-build global solutions together,” Michelin India Managing Director Shantanu Deshpande said.

DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the initiative offers opportunities to develop solutions in manufacturing, supply chain, operating software, and infrastructure, leveraging AI and robotics to enhance manufacturing processes, improve product quality, boost safety, and reduce defects.

“This initiative aims to create sustainable products and expose Indian talent to global contexts and clients,” he added. (PTI)