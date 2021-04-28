MHA to provide Y category security to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed that CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla will be provided with Y category security across the country by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

This comes after the SII’s announcement to reduce the price of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states.

Covishield, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines used in India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, is being manufactured by SII.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” Poonawalla tweeted.

Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production. (Agency)