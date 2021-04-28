Army provides oxygen supply to woman facing breathlessness in Kishtwar

JAMMU: A woman, who was facing a medical emergency due to breathlessness, was provided with critical oxygen by the Army in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ashiya Begum, wife of Mohammad Yousuf, from Nowgaum-Navapachchi was provided with critical oxygen by the local Army post and her evacuation was facilitated to a sub-district hospital in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said the remote Marwah Valley lacks critical medical facilities coupled with poor connectivity.

The patient had a previous medical history of hypertension and felt vertigo coupled with breathlessness, the spokesman said. As the Army unit was informed about the patient”s condition, the defence personnel rushed to save the woman”s life.

He said the local populace expressed gratitude for the prompt response from the Army. (Agency)