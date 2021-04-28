KU postpones all offline exams till May 15, all hostels to remain closed

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir Wednesday decided to postpone all its offline examinations, including UG and PG examinations, till May 15, 2021 in view of the ongoing pandemic situation. The varsity also decided to close its hostels till May 15, 2021 in the interest of safety of the hostel boarders.

The decisions were taken pursuant to a meeting of the varsity’s advisory committee which was convened to deliberate upon the conduct of examinations and the recent directions/orders from the government of J&K in the matter.

The meeting, chaired by Prof Neelofar Khan, was attended by top KU functionaries and officers including Dean Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat, Dean Colleges Prof Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Provost (Girls) Prof Aneesa Shafi, Provost (Boys) Prof Sheikh Aijaz Mohammad, Coordinator CBCS Prof Mohammad Shafi, Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah, In-Charge Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri, Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer A Shah and President KUTA Dr Manzoor A Chachoo. (KNO)